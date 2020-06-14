Or Copy this URL to Share

Katie B. Roach RIDGEWAY - Mrs. Katie B. Roach of 83 Weldon Ln. Ridgeway SC passed away on Jun. 10, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Michael (Tameka) Blue and Eddie White all of Winnsboro SC and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on 11:30 am Mon Jun. 15, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.



