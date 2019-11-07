Katie Brasington COLUMBIA - Katie Brasington, 70, of Columbia, SC passed away November 4, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer at her daughter's home, with her daughters by her side. She was born on March 26, 1949 to the late Jesse Roy Blanchard and Evelyn Hair Blanchard. She is survived by her daughters, Amanda Heron (Jack), Melissa Martin and Andi Pearman; her brothers, Jesse Blanchard and Daniel Blanchard; grandchildren, Bryan Martin, Nicolas Fisher, Katie Leavitt, Kayla Fisher, Jimi Martin, Kelsey Martin, and J.W. Heron; great-grandchildren, Kensley Taylor, Tanner Jones, Brayden Fisher, Carter Jones, Ariana Fisher and Banks Siler. She has now reunited with her husband, Mike Brasington; her brother, Monty Blanchard and granddaughter, Madison Leavitt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Sister Care of Columbia. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 11 am. The family will receive friends and family after the service at Andi Pearman's home. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 7, 2019