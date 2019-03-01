Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie McMillan. View Sign

Katie Dillard McMillan DENMARK - Katie Dillard McMillan, of Denmark, SC, 86, passed away at Laurel Crest Retirement Community, West Columbia, SC Funeral services Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 282 Progressive Way, Denmark, SC 29042. Burial Location at Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg, SC. Officiating Ministers are Elder William Smith and Elder Thomas Smith. Mrs. McMillian will be placed in the church one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Katie's Corner. Checks can be made payable to: Marshall Elementary School C/O Katie's Corner Mailing Address: Marshall Elementary ATTENTION: Robin Shuler 1441 Marshall St, Orangeburg, SC 29118 The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 2nd from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Dash's Funeral Home, 12409 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, SC 29003. Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Lamar and Alfreda Jamison, 1944 McQueen Blvd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 on Friday, March 1st from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and at the funeral home. Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday from 12:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

12409 Heritage Hwy

Bamberg , SC 29003

(803) 245-5511

