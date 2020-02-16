Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Moehlenbrock. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Katie Moehlenbrock HOPKINS Katie Alice Willingham Moehlenbrock, 74, of Hopkins, SC passed away February 13, 2020 at Sedgewood Manor In Hopkins, SC. She was born to the late Aaron King and Mary Frances Klettner Willingham, September 21, 1946 in Columbia, South Carolina. Alice graduated from A.C. Flora High School in 1964 and completed the Registered Nursing Program through the Greenville Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. She worked many years for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Columbia, SC. Alice was preceded in death by a daughter, Margie Moehlenbrock and a sister, Mary King Tichenor of Spruce Pine, NC. She is survived by two children a daughter, Christy Moehlenbrock Riser and her husband, Travis of Newberry, SC and a son, Charlie Moehlenbrock and his wife, Shelly of Nolanville, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren, a sister, Virginia Koch of Granite Falls, NC and a brother, Tom Willingham of Ridgeway, SC. Alice was a very giving and caring mother who loved her children. She sacrificed herself and her personal comforts to give to her family. She poured out her love to others through acts of service and giving gifts. She always greeted others with a warm smile and would want to cook or bake for them. She loved to share a good joke, a new recipe, or a story. Alice instilled hope and was the Lord's blessing. A private family ceremony will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Mid-Carolina at website:

Katie Moehlenbrock HOPKINS Katie Alice Willingham Moehlenbrock, 74, of Hopkins, SC passed away February 13, 2020 at Sedgewood Manor In Hopkins, SC. She was born to the late Aaron King and Mary Frances Klettner Willingham, September 21, 1946 in Columbia, South Carolina. Alice graduated from A.C. Flora High School in 1964 and completed the Registered Nursing Program through the Greenville Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. She worked many years for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Columbia, SC. Alice was preceded in death by a daughter, Margie Moehlenbrock and a sister, Mary King Tichenor of Spruce Pine, NC. She is survived by two children a daughter, Christy Moehlenbrock Riser and her husband, Travis of Newberry, SC and a son, Charlie Moehlenbrock and his wife, Shelly of Nolanville, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren, a sister, Virginia Koch of Granite Falls, NC and a brother, Tom Willingham of Ridgeway, SC. Alice was a very giving and caring mother who loved her children. She sacrificed herself and her personal comforts to give to her family. She poured out her love to others through acts of service and giving gifts. She always greeted others with a warm smile and would want to cook or bake for them. She loved to share a good joke, a new recipe, or a story. Alice instilled hope and was the Lord's blessing. A private family ceremony will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Mid-Carolina at website: https://namimid-carolina.org/donate_now . Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close