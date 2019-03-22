Katrina Mixon COLUMBIA - Katrina Mixon was born June 17, 1973 in Columbia, SC to the late Leroy and Lillian Samuels Patterson. She departed this life on Saturday March 16,2019. Katrina completed her education in the richland County School System. Katrina proudly worked several years with Time warner Cable (Spectrum), SC Dept. of Motor Vehicles and was currently employed with Colonial Life Insurance Co. Katrina was a dedicated member of First John Baptist Church. Katrina leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Brian Mixon; sons, Brian and Ryan Mixon; sisters, Latasha Patterson and Alexus Veal; brother, Kawanis Richardson; two grandchildren, Kavion Sharif and Zayvion Alexander; aunt Odessa (James) Phillips, and other loving relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Mrs. Mixon will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 11:00 AM at Francis Burns United Methodist Church, 5616 Farrow Road with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9301 Wilson Boulevard. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2019