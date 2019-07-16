Kay Robinson WEST COLUMBIA Funeral services for Kay Robinson, 55, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Dolorosa Worship Center, 365 Old Charleston Rd., Pelion, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the church. Memorials may be made to the MSICU of MUSC, 171 Ashley Ave., Charleston, SC 29425. Mrs. Robinson was born December 13, 1963 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was a daughter of the late James B. and Patricia Cox. Mrs. Robinson was a graduate of Irmo High School. She worked at Palmetto Family Medicine as a medical office supervisor. She loved visiting the beach with her family. In keeping with Kay's loving and generous spirit, it was her decision to donate life so that others may live. Mrs. Robinson is survived by her husband of 25 years, Steve Robinson; son, Kyle Robinson; brother, James B. Cox, Jr. (Susan); sister, Lee Zamboni (Brad); sister-in-law, Meredith Merritt (Dexter); mother-in-law, Marilyn Robinson; nephews, Nicholas Zamboni, David Cox, Eric Cox and nieces, Emily Cox and Michelle Merritt. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 16, 2019