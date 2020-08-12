Kay Ruff SALUDA - Carita Kay Johnson Ruff - a beloved grandmother affectionately known as "Nanny"; a devoted mom who was very much loved by her children; a near perfect mother-in-law who was cherished by her daughter-in-law and son-in-law; and a kind and thoughtful friend to so many special people, was called by her Lord and Savior to "come home" on Sunday evening, the 9 th of August, 2020. She was 84 years young. While others who have gone before her are no doubt finally glad to see her again, those of us who remain behind will miss her greatly. Nanny was so loved. It could truly be said of "Miss" Kay that she did nothing through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind esteemed others better than herself. She looked out for the interests of others ahead of her own. (Philippians 2:3-4) But, her grandchildren, children and in-laws also had to do right; otherwise, she'd let you know! She had no small amount of spunk Kay retired after many years of working as a nurse for Dr. Robert L. Sawyer - "Doc". She had a special gift for taking care of people which naturally resulted in her loving and becoming attached to the patients she served. Kay was also a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church. Kay was married for 59 years to her committed husband and friend, Bobby K. Ruff, who predeceased her in November 2016. She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Ken and Lisa Ruff, and Lea Ann and Stephen Sorensen; as well as her six grandchildren, Cole and John Ruff and Tyler, Lydia, Jesse and David Sorensen. She was also predeceased by a sister, Julia Ann Manheim. Kay's family would like to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the amazing staff and caregivers of Evergreen at Eden Terrace of Spartanburg. They exhibited a selfless devotion to Kay and worked tirelessly to ensure that her needs and desires were provided for her. During the three short years Kay lived there, these precious individuals truly became part of her family. A celebration of Kay's life and the worship of her Lord will be held at a graveside service at 3:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648 or Salem Baptist Church, 2226 Denny Highway, Saluda, SC 29138. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
.