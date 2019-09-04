Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Sutton Nesbitt Holmes. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Kay Sutton Nesbitt Holmes SURFSIDE BEACH, SC - Kay Sutton Nesbitt Holmes, daughter of Claire Keister Sutton and Alonzo Devoe Sutton, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Yates Nesbitt; her high school sweetheart, her second husband and her soulmate of 50 years, William Judson Holmes, Sr.; and two sons, Earl Cameron Holmes and the Reverend Doctor William Judson Holmes, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Holmes Frederick, and her husband, Mike, of Surfside Beach, SC; a daughter-in-law, Judy Stoudenmire Holmes, of Lexington, SC; grandchildren: William Judson Holmes, III and his wife, Summer A. Holmes of Columbia; Ashley Michele Holmes of Columbia; Adam Wilson Holmes and his wife, Sabrina S. Holmes of Lexington, and Olivia Karoline Frederick and Cameron Lucille Frederick, of Surfside Beach, SC; great-grandchildren, Judson IV, Ben, Conner, Kaleb, Hayes and Sadie Holmes. Kay grew up in Columbia, SC and attended Eau Claire High School, Columbia College, and the University of South Carolina. She was employed with Richland School District One for 32 years as a teacher and guidance counselor. She loved working with middle school aged children and touched the lives of so many young people. Kay had a strong faith in God that never wavered even through the tragic death of her mother, the loss of her husbands, and the deaths of her two sons. She always believed that God was with her and never questioned His plan. Kay was a life-long Presbyterian and served her church in many capacities including Sunday school teacher and Deacon. Kay loved her family and friends. One of her greatest pleasures was entertaining those she loved. Kay loved the South Carolina Gamecocks and never missed watching them play. After Kay's mother's death, she became involved with victims' rights in SC. She served on the Board of South Carolina Victim Assistance Network (SCVAN). In lieu of flowers, we would like to request that memorials be made to SCVAN, P.O. Box 212863, Columbia, SC 29221, Attention: Melissa Walker. Pallbearers are Mike Stoudenmire, Joe Stoudenmire, Lee Frederick, Alan Lowery, Al Bowden, and Joe Lavisky. Honorary Pallbearers are Jerry Stone and Walter Lindler. The family will receive friends at 10 o'clock on Friday, September 6th followed by a funeral service at 11 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. The family would like to express our deepest thanks and appreciation to Dr. Sarah Leatherman Allen for her phenomenal care of Mama. We would also like to thank Dr. Lee Milling, Dr. Sean Murphy, Dr. Patrick Flume (MUSC) and Brandie Taylor (MUSC). Kay loved and was so appreciative of her medical team. We would also like to express our greatest gratitude to Ms. Gale Walker, Kay's caregiver. We could not have kept Mama at home if not for Gale's help. She became a part of our family and always will be. Memories and condolences may be shared at

