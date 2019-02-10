Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Crumpton. View Sign

Keith Lyndell Crumpton LEXINGTON - Keith Lyndell Crumpton passed away on February 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 7, 1960, he was the youngest child of William Lyndell [Billy] and Jeanette Hall Crumpton. Keith was a lifetime resident of Lexington, and he was in the plumbing business. He was a very talented baseball player and pitcher in his younger years, starting in the Lexington Dixie Youth program through the different levels, playing on several championship teams, to playing baseball at Lexington High School. Survivors include his parents, his sons, Kevin Hamilton Crumpton and Christopher Garrett [Brittney Coffey Crumpton]. Grandchildren, Caira B. Rileigh K. Annslee B. and Tinsley M. Crumpton. Sister, Janet C [S. Russell Taylor] brothers W. Michael [Charlene M] and Ronald D. Crumpton . Nieces, Brandy Crumpton, Whitney Taylor and nephews, Grant Taylor, Brandon, Jason and Alex Crumpton. and many aunts, uncles, cousins. He will be remembered for his loving heart and beautiful blue eyes. Funeral services will be held at Redbank Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. on Monday February 11, 2019 with visitation before the service, at 12:00. Interment will be at Southland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends can visit at the home of Mike and Charlene Crumpton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The or Redbank Baptist Church will be greatly appreciated

