Keith B. Phillips COLUMBIA - Keith B. Phillips, 82, entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Pearsall, TX to Laurel S. Phillips and Margaret Brown Phillips. Keith attended the University of Texas in Austin before serving in the U. S. Army as a second lieutenant. He also served in the Army National Guard in South Carolina and Florida. While stationed at Ft. Jackson he was introduced to his wife of 56 years, Dorethea Dukes, on a blind date. He returned home to Texas briefly upon his release from the Army but quickly realized his heart was back in South Carolina. After their marriage in 1960, he attended the University of South Carolina graduating with honors in 1963. Keith was in sales his entire career beginning with Western Auto while in college. He joined Johnson and Johnson's Personal Products Division upon graduation which took the young couple to Florida and Alabama. He spent 10 years in the heavy construction equipment industry and moved his family back to Columbia, SC in 1976. Keith went on to a long and successful career in commercial real estate sales and leasing, retiring just three years ago as President of The Columbia Group. Keith was an avid golfer and long-time member of Spring Valley Country Club and Saraband Dance Club. He and Dorethea enjoyed an active life, traveling and supporting local arts in Columbia, particularly the South Carolina Philharmonic. He was a faithful and active member of Shandon United Methodist Church and the JOY Sunday School Class for over 40 years. Keith was a student of the bible and taught bible study for many years at Shandon. He enjoyed reading the library of bible study books he collected. He could often be found working the crossword puzzle over breakfast at Lizard's Thicket or lunch downtown. He and Dorethea loved USC and attended many Gamecock football, baseball and basketball games. He was also the best sport we know, letting both of his daughters attend Clemson, and he supported them wholeheartedly. He loved his family and they were very important to him. Keith was predeceased by his wife, Dorethea Dukes Phillips. Surviving are his daughters, Melissa Phillips Fritz (Wayne) of Columbia, and Helen Joyce Phillips Brown of Hailey, ID; sister in-law, Mary Jo Phillips Calkins, Pearsall, TX; one and only granddaughter, Walker Anne Fritz of Charlotte, NC; step-grandson, Cooper Fritz (Katie) of Idaho Falls, ID; and step-great-granddaughter, Leigh Fritz. He was predeceased by his brother, Jimmy Phillips of Pearsall, TX and his son-in-law, Henry Brown of Hailey, ID. The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Wildewood Downs for the care they provided over the last year, as well as the doctors, nurses and staff at Prisma Health Baptist for their outstanding care and compassion in recent days. A memorial service will be held at 2 o'clock, Wednesday, May 29th at Shandon United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Smoke Kanipe officiating. Inurnment will take place in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends following the service in Player Hall at Shandon United Methodist Church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories and condolences may be shared at

