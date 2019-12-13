Keith Savage Billups

Obituary
Keith Savage Billups IRMO Funeral services for Mr. Keith Savage Billups will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon at the Weston Chapel AME Church, Latta, SC, with burial in the Rest Haven Cemetery, Latta, SC. Viewing will be held Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home Taylor Street Chapel, and Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the church, until the time of service. Surviving are: his wife, Julia Cantey Billups; sons, Kevin Williams, Keith Billups, and Kenneth Poole; daughters, Tracy Billups and Perceffenessee Cantey; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Dec. 13, 2019
