Kelly Elizabeth Rametta COLUMBIA Kelly Elizabeth Rametta, 40, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born in Maryville, Tennessee, the daughter of Francis Thomas Rametta and Sara Damewood. Kelly graduated from Dreher High School and the University of South Carolina majoring in Media Arts. She worked for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division focusing on hurricane emergencies and as a Health Associate for Whole Foods. She returned to the University of South Carolina and earned her certification as a massage therapist and opened her own practice. Kelly will always be remembered for her gentleness, grace, and kindness. She looked out for others and put them before herself. Kelly is survived by her parents, Fran and Elizabeth Rametta and Sara Damewood; her sister, Erin Ponomarev (Alex) and their two children; and grandparents, Col. Thomas P. and Marion Rametta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the TMJ Association, Ltd., P.O. Box 26770, Milwaukee, WI, 53226-0770. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 24, 2020.