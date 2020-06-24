Kelly Elizabeth Rametta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Elizabeth Rametta COLUMBIA Kelly Elizabeth Rametta, 40, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born in Maryville, Tennessee, the daughter of Francis Thomas Rametta and Sara Damewood. Kelly graduated from Dreher High School and the University of South Carolina majoring in Media Arts. She worked for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division focusing on hurricane emergencies and as a Health Associate for Whole Foods. She returned to the University of South Carolina and earned her certification as a massage therapist and opened her own practice. Kelly will always be remembered for her gentleness, grace, and kindness. She looked out for others and put them before herself. Kelly is survived by her parents, Fran and Elizabeth Rametta and Sara Damewood; her sister, Erin Ponomarev (Alex) and their two children; and grandparents, Col. Thomas P. and Marion Rametta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the TMJ Association, Ltd., P.O. Box 26770, Milwaukee, WI, 53226-0770. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved