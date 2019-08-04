Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Send Flowers Obituary

Kelly Lynn Hall-Caughman LEXINGTON Kelly L. Hall-Caughman, 48, of Lexington, South Carolina passed away on July 31, 2019 after suffering a catastrophic heart attack. Kelly served her community through her commitment to children as a Private Lay Guardian ad Litem and her love of the arts through her beautiful epoxied cups, signs, and shirts. Prior to her venturing out on her own in these fields, she had been the Personal Assistant to Shep and Joni Cutler of The Cutler Insurance Group in Columbia. Charitable work of all kinds was a major component of Kelly's service to her community, and she most recently served on the Palmetto Health Richland Women's Advisory Board and as the Chairman of the Festival of Trees Committee for that same group. Always family first, Kelly had been married to the love of her life, Montford S. Caughman, since November 17, 2013. Since their first date in November of 2010, she received flowers on the 17th of each month and always documented each and every delivery of them. One of her favorite things to tell others was that "good things happen on the 17th". Kelly is survived by her aforementioned husband of Lexington, SC; her sons, Dylan (Sam) Medlin of Lebanon, ME and Logan Caughman of Lexington, SC; her mother, Dianna Gail Hall of Erwin, TN; her father, Donald (Diane) Stikeleather of Black Mountain, NC; her mother-in-law, Lynda Caughman of Lexington, SC; her siblings, Derrick (Becky) Stikeleather of Black Mountain, NC, David O'Neal of Hendersonville, NC, and Melanie (English) Cox of Hendersonville, NC; and her brother and sister-in-law, Caldwell (Eliza) Spence. She was predeceased by her "father", Gary Hall of Erwin, TN and, in addition, she was eagerly awaiting the birth of her first grandchild in October, William Cole Medlin. She was also loved by, and will be missed by, multiple nieces and nephews Drake Spence of Austin, TX; Clint (Millie) Spence of Lexington, SC; Murphy O'Neal of Hendersonville, NC; Rut Spence of Myrtle Beach, SC; Skyler O'Neal of Hendersonville, NC; Whit Spence of Lexington, SC; Mattison Caughman of Lexington, SC; Drew Cox of Hendersonville, NC; Chloe Cox of Hendersonville, NC; Truman Caughman of Lexington, SC; Addison O'Neal of Hendersonville, NC; and Kayden Freeman of Hendersonville, NC and by her "littles" Makayla and Adalyn Lang of Lexington, SC and Jaxson and Nate Kennamer of Lexington, SC. Visitation will be held at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, 503 North Lake Drive, Lexington, SC on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 1:00 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service immediately following at 3:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 119 North Church Street, Lexington, SC. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at

Kelly Lynn Hall-Caughman LEXINGTON Kelly L. Hall-Caughman, 48, of Lexington, South Carolina passed away on July 31, 2019 after suffering a catastrophic heart attack. Kelly served her community through her commitment to children as a Private Lay Guardian ad Litem and her love of the arts through her beautiful epoxied cups, signs, and shirts. Prior to her venturing out on her own in these fields, she had been the Personal Assistant to Shep and Joni Cutler of The Cutler Insurance Group in Columbia. Charitable work of all kinds was a major component of Kelly's service to her community, and she most recently served on the Palmetto Health Richland Women's Advisory Board and as the Chairman of the Festival of Trees Committee for that same group. Always family first, Kelly had been married to the love of her life, Montford S. Caughman, since November 17, 2013. Since their first date in November of 2010, she received flowers on the 17th of each month and always documented each and every delivery of them. One of her favorite things to tell others was that "good things happen on the 17th". Kelly is survived by her aforementioned husband of Lexington, SC; her sons, Dylan (Sam) Medlin of Lebanon, ME and Logan Caughman of Lexington, SC; her mother, Dianna Gail Hall of Erwin, TN; her father, Donald (Diane) Stikeleather of Black Mountain, NC; her mother-in-law, Lynda Caughman of Lexington, SC; her siblings, Derrick (Becky) Stikeleather of Black Mountain, NC, David O'Neal of Hendersonville, NC, and Melanie (English) Cox of Hendersonville, NC; and her brother and sister-in-law, Caldwell (Eliza) Spence. She was predeceased by her "father", Gary Hall of Erwin, TN and, in addition, she was eagerly awaiting the birth of her first grandchild in October, William Cole Medlin. She was also loved by, and will be missed by, multiple nieces and nephews Drake Spence of Austin, TX; Clint (Millie) Spence of Lexington, SC; Murphy O'Neal of Hendersonville, NC; Rut Spence of Myrtle Beach, SC; Skyler O'Neal of Hendersonville, NC; Whit Spence of Lexington, SC; Mattison Caughman of Lexington, SC; Drew Cox of Hendersonville, NC; Chloe Cox of Hendersonville, NC; Truman Caughman of Lexington, SC; Addison O'Neal of Hendersonville, NC; and Kayden Freeman of Hendersonville, NC and by her "littles" Makayla and Adalyn Lang of Lexington, SC and Jaxson and Nate Kennamer of Lexington, SC. Visitation will be held at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, 503 North Lake Drive, Lexington, SC on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 1:00 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service immediately following at 3:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 119 North Church Street, Lexington, SC. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net . In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dress for Success Columbia, 1218 Batchelor Street, West Columbia, SC 29169 or the , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Published in The State on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close