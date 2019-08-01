Kelly James "J.R." Dowless, Jr. GASTON - Kelly James "J.R." Dowless. Jr. 75, of Gaston, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Swansea First Baptist Church with the Rev. Darrell Croft officiating. The family will receive friends from l:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Swansea First Baptist Church before the service. Burial will be in Brown-Martin Cemetery near Swansea. Mr. Dowless was born in Bladen County, North Carolina, the son of the late Kelly James and Celia Guyton Dowless. Survivors include his wife, Carol Easler Dowless; his children, Michelle (Chris) Knight, Joy Dowless, Jackie (J.W.) Jackson, Michelle (Glen) Vandekerkhove, and David Crone; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North, South Carolina is in charge of services (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com). The family will also receive friends at the home.
Published in The State on Aug. 1, 2019