Kelly Marie Lucius COLUMBIA - Kelly Marie Lucius, 24, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1994 and was the daughter of David and Joan Lucius. Kelly attended Dutch Fork High and Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology. She had a love for animals and always had a dog by her side. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Kelly, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Kelly was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Dixon and Lois Lucius, and her maternal grandfather, Frank Pilarski. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Louise Pilarski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at The Basilica of Saint Peter. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to The Basilica of Saint Peter Preservation Fund, P.O. Box 1896, Columbia SC 29202 Memories may be shared at

Published in The State on Mar. 10, 2019

