Kelly Marie Lanham Hardin LEXINGTON Kelly Marie Lanham Hardin, 37, was born November 18, 1981 in Melbourne, FL, and passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was the daughter of Kathy and Jeff Lanham. Kelly was a member of Lexington Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband, Billy Hardin III; children, William "Billy" IV, Ava and Kacy Hardin; parents, Kathy and Jeff Lanham; grandmother, Joyce Lanham; brother, Adam Lanham (Mallory) and brother and sisters-in-law, George, Tiffany, Sabrina and Chelsie. Kelly's greatest joy in life was caring for her three beautiful children. Her family and friends will miss her beautiful, caring spirit and devotion to the people she loved. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Lexington Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. Memorials may be made to Prisma Health Children's Hospital, 7 Richland Medical Park Dr., Columbia, SC 29203. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Sept. 12, 2019