Kemper Allen Breeding CHAPIN - Kemper Allen Breeding, 79, of Chapin, SC, died Thursday evening, September 26, 2019, at Baysmont House after an extended illness. Born in Kingsport, he was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. Kemper retired from the Community Mental Health Center in Homer, Alaska, where he worked as a Clinical Psychologist and Administrator. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kemper H. and Vivian Breeding; brother, Wendell Lincoln Breeding. Kemper is survived by his wife, Dotty Breeding, of the home; one daughter, Sheryl Hartley and husband Brian of Johnson City, TN; one son, K. Allen Breeding of Little Rock, Arkansas; one grandson, Jesse Allen Hartley; one sister, Rachel Breeding Weston and husband Bobby of Kingsport, TN; one brother, Lincoln Carson Breeding and wife Teresa of Church Hill, TN and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted 2:00pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Chapel at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Appalachia Service Project, 4523 Bristol Hwy, Johnson City, TN 37601 and/or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society at

