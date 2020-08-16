Dr. Kenenth Wayne Mixon MARTINEZ, GA - Dr. Kenneth Wayne Mixon, 74, entered into rest on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Dr. Mixon earned a B.A. and Master's degrees in American history from the University of South Carolina. As a college student, he was a brother in the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. After college, Dr. Mixon was drafted into the U.S. Army for a two-year tour. He was stationed for a year on the DMZ in South Korea. When he returned from South Korea, Dr. Mixon attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received his Ph.D. in 1974. Soon thereafter, Dr. Mixon became a history professor who taught at University of Southern Mississippi, Mercer University, and Augusta State University. He served as chair of the departments at both Mercer and ASU. He retired in 2011 to enjoy time with his grandchildren. Dr. Mixon was a published author before and after his retirement. He was published several times in the Journal of Southern History. He published two non-fiction books titled Writers in the New South Movement and The People's Writer. Dr. Mixon wrote fictional novellas in his retirement entitled A Good Inheritance and A Good Courage. He and his wife, Fran, were both members of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Augusta, Georgia. Prior to moving to Augusta, Dr. Mixon attended John Knox Presbyterian Church and Northminster Presbyterian Church where he served as both elder and deacon for several terms. Dr. Mixon is preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius Burch and Lucile Daughtry Mixon of Winnsboro, South Carolina; a sister and brother, Frances Lucas of Winnsboro, South Carolina, and C. Eldridge Mixon of Charlotte, North Carolina. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Frances Frazier Mixon; children, Phillip E. Mixon of Martinez; Eleanor Mixon Attwood of Atlanta; and grandchildren, Locke and Emma Attwood; his sister of Columbia, South Carolina, Gwendolyn Mixon McMurray; and thirty-nine nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held virtually with Reverend Andy Cooke officiating from Covenant Presbyterian on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. The service will also be recorded so that it can be viewed at a later date. To view the service, please visit https://vimeo.com/447189379
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3131 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30909 or online contributions at https://onrealm.org/covenantaugusta/-/give/now
.