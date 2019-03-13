Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Corley. View Sign

Kenneth Corley COLUMBIA Funeral Service for Herman Kenneth Corley, 85, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Rev. Gary Loadholdt is officiating. Burial will follow in St. Andrews Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family. Mr. Corley passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of the late Herman William "HW" Corley and Annie Lee Monts Corley. Ken was the husband of Dorothy Hinnant Corley. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina-LaSalle Extension University. Ken was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where he served as Treasurer. He retired following 38 years of service from Wilbur Smith & Associates as Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Ken served as Treasurer of Richland County Recreational Association and St. Andrews Lutheran Church. He enjoyed yard work, wood working and bird hunting. Surviving in addition to his wife of 66 years, Dorothy, are his sons, Michael Corley (Cheryl), Wayne Corley (Patti), Keith Corley (Donna); grandchildren, Jennifer McCurry (Ben), Jessica Bologna (P.A.), Kyle Corley (Carmony), Mary Catherine Greenway (Dillon), Falon Corley, Chris Corley; great-grandchildren, Grant, Jacob, and Tegan. He is also survived by two brothers, Parris Corley (Nancy), Ralph Corley (Jean); numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jay Armstrong. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 525 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29210 or Prisma Health Children's Hospital, 7 Medical Park Dr., Columbia, SC 29203. Please share memories at

