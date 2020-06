Kenneth D. "Ken" McMillan GASTON Kenneth Duane "Ken" McMillan, 72, of Gaston, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born May 30, 1948 in Martinsburg, WV he was a son of the late Carlton Gayle and Doris Lee Donivan McMillan. Ken was a Vietnam Veteran and renovated homes and commercial buildings for 40 years. He died following a prolonged battle with service-connected Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife, Brenda McMillan; son, K. Scott McMillan; and half-brothers, Tyler and Roy Steele. A service for Mr. McMillan will be livestreamed at 2 o'clock, Monday, June 15 th and may be viewed by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituar ies/Kenneth-McMillian-4/ Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com