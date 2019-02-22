Kenneth "Mitch" Dixon, Jr. COLUMBIA - Kenneth "Mitch" Dixon, Jr. 61 of Columbia, SC passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Kenneth Mitchell Sr. He is survived by his loving mother, Helen (Clark), his son Kenneth Mitchell Dixon, III and Helen Paige Dixon, and Aunt Ginny Dixon all of Columbia, SC, as well as several cousins. Mitch was a graduate of Lower Richland High School in Columbia and a life long member of Mt. Elon Baptist Church. Services will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at 2pm at Mt. Elon Baptist Church, Hopkins, SC. Services will be conducted by Pastor Charles Wilson.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Dixon Jr..
Published in The State on Feb. 22, 2019