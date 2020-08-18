1/1
Kenneth Dupree Laws
Kenneth Dupree Laws LEESVILLE - Kenneth Dupree Laws, 84, passed away Sunday, August 16th, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 22nd, at Wagener Cemetery. Mr. Laws was born in Spartanburg, SC, the son of the late Oscar and Annie Kate Israel Laws. He was married to the late Sadie A. Laws. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving from 1954 1958. Mr. Laws a member of the Order of the Arrow, the Vice President of American Business Services and the President of his company, Ken-Lee Associates. He was a Dixie Youth Baseball Coach, where coached the Tigers along with the All-Star Team. Mr. Laws was the director of Operation Get Smart traveling the Carolinas to help reach people. Operation Get Smart was mentioned by president Ronald Reagan on his weekly broadcast about the positive outcome the operation was having. Mr. Laws recruited and trained Insurance Agents. He was a licensed minister, member of the Jaycees and the State wide director of the Halloween Safety Patrol. He was a radio announcer for WBLR in Batesburg-Leesville and the Ridge Jamboree. Mr. Laws was a published author of three children books. Surviving are son, Kenneth Gregory Laws; Robert. W. Laws; sister, Nellie Ross; and two grandchildren, Robert Wesley Laws, II and Katherine "Katie" Laws. In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by a son, Andrew S. Laws and a daughter, Suzanne Michelle Hoadwonic. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com

Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2020.
