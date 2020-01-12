Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Glymph. View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel 820 W Dunbar Rd W. Columbia , SC 29170 (803)-755-3527 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel 820 W Dunbar Rd W. Columbia , SC 29170 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel 820 W Dunbar Rd W. Columbia , SC 29170 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth "Kenny" Bruce Glymph WEST COLUMBIA A simple man has passed away. Kenneth "Kenny" Bruce Glymph, 64, of West Columbia, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, after a short, courageously fought illness. Kenny was born February 11, 1955, in Columbia, SC, to the late Homer Glymph, the late Betty Ann Miller, and the late Guy Miller. Affectionately called "Big" by his family, Kenny's larger-than-life personality always made him the funniest person in any room. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army. An avid fisherman, the hobby led to his 36-year tenure at Shakespeare fishing company. In his free time, Kenny enjoyed going to concerts and wrestling matches with his son. In the last few years, he would most look forward to the annual beach vacation with his family. A lover of Southern rock, a good bourbon drink, and the open road on a motorcycle, Kenny will be greatly missed for his love of life and his family. Kenny is survived by his wife of 26 years, Vickie Glymph (née Branham); his son, Kenneth Byron Glymph of West Columbia; stepson, Jason Moseley of Blythewood; grandchildren, Kenneth Aaron, Haleigh, Shayla, Brooke, and Cole; sisters, Vickie (Jimmy) Mack of Swansea and LaDonna (Scott) Miller Ostrom of West Columbia; niece, Whitney (Taylor) Cain of Athens, GA; nephew, Caleb Parker of Gaston; niece, Haley Parker of Irmo; niece, Ashley (Chris) Rosensteel of West Columbia; and great-niece, Raeleigh. He was preceded in death by his brother, David "Bucky" Parker. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel (820 W. Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, 29170). Pastors Toby Jones and Taylor Mack Cain will officiate. The family will receive friends at the visitation on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6:00 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. Memorials may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675/www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123/www.cancer.org.

