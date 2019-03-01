Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Hayes. View Sign

Kenneth Warren Hayes IRMO - Kenneth Warren Hayes, 63, of Irmo, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. His family will receive visitors Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:30am to12:30pm at Barr-Price Funeral Home on 609 Northwood Road in Lexington. A private burial service will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Born on May 28, 1955 at Fort Gordon, Georgia, he was preceded in death by his father, Billy Hayes. He is survived by his wife, Cherrie Hayes of Irmo; his daughter, Lisa Hayes (Ron) of Columbia; his son, Kenny Hayes (Laurel) of West Columbia; his mother, Emmy Hayes of Columbia; siblings, Kathy Seay (Bob) of Gilbert; Barbara Sheppard (Ron) of Columbia; Bob Hayes of Columbia; John Hayes (Lil) of Chapin, and many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Irmo High School, Ken also earned an associate degree from The University of South Carolina and concluded 42 years of service to Colonial Life/Unum in September 2018. As a teen, Ken developed a fondness for the sound and speed of the muscle cars in the late 60s and early70s. Motoring around the Irmo-St. Andrews area of town in his powder blue Mustang, he was no stranger to local law enforcement officials and may have been required to surrender his license a time or two. Learning his lesson, he began competing against his fellow amateur speed demons at the old Blaney drag strip in Elgin, even bringing home a first place trophy one magical Saturday night. While Ken never lost his love of going fast, his taste in vehicles evolved from Mustangs and Trans Ams to F-150s and Rams. It was at this time he discovered a knack for woodworking and became quite a skilled carpenter. From coffee tables to bookcases, wood fences to backyard workshops, and from decks to general home renovation, he could create, build, or fix almost anything. Ken fine-tuned his skills so much he began crafting children's toys such as dollhouses and toy trains for his beloved daughter, Lisa. Ken was do-it-yourself long before his idols Tim ' The Toolman' Taylor and Bob Vila became popular on television. He also appreciated sports and loved baseball above all others. He grew up a Yankees fan, but the Braves eventually won him over. They rewarded that all egiance with many trips to the World Series. Even though they often came up short of victory, he enjoyed the ride and usually made it to Atlanta each summer for a game or two. He even named his dogs Chipper and Smoltzie after his two favorite Braves. However, Ken's all-time favorite baseball player was his son, Kenny. Ken spent fifteen plus years traveling around the southeast watching Kenny play game after game. Over this time, Ken and Kenny developed an inseparable bond for each other and for the game of baseball. "When you're young, you're very reckless. Then you get conservative. Then you get reckless again." --Clint Eastwood. Ken may have been denied the years required for that third act, but those who knew and loved him also know that he actually took care of it on the front end. The Hayes family would like to thank the angelic Darcy Iranian of Aedeses Hospice for going above and beyond the call of duty in her care for Ken and the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the .

609 Northwood Road

Lexington , SC 29071

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.