Kenneth Higgenbotham CAMDEN - Kenneth Sheldon Higgenbotham died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Aiken, SC, the son of the late Raleigh and Dula Mae Cook Higgenbottom. There will be a private graveside service at Quaker Cemetery for immediate family. A memorial service with friends and family will be scheduled at a later time. Memorials can be made in his memory to the Community Medical Clinic or Food for the Soul, both located at 110 East DeKalb Street, Camden, SC 29020, or the . Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis; daughters, Erin Higgenbotham, of Athens, GA, Christa Holland, of Charlotte, NC; sister, Joanne Taylor, of Punta Gorda, FL; brothers, Herbert Higgenbottom (Brenda), of North Augusta, SC and Ronald Higgenbottom, of Saluda, SC. Kenneth was predeceased by his brothers, Talmadge and Carroll Higgenbottom. After serving four years in the U.S. Airforce, he graduated from the University of South Carolina, and worked as a Certified Public Accountant for over 45 years. He was an avid sports fan who loved golf and the South Carolina Gamecocks. During his lifetime, he demonstrated dedication to his community by serving on several boards, including the Montessori School and Mid-Carolina Credit Union. Above all else, he was a devoted husband and father. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Higgenbotham family at www.kornegayfuneral.com .
Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2020