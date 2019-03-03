Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kenneth Charles Knudsen COLUMBIA - Kenneth Charles Knudsen died at home as he wished on February 28, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY. Ken was the Director of Planning for the City of Cayce, SC from 1999 until his retirement in 2011. Some of Ken's projects included but were not limited to the 12th Street Extension and the Cayce Riverwalk. Prior to relocating to Columbia, SC Ken raised his family in Garland, TX where he was considered an expert in his field and was called to federal court to testify as such on many occasions. Ken served in the United States Army from 1959-1963 as a member of the Army Corp of Engineers stationed in Germany. Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Knudsen of Columbia, SC; eldest daughter, Christine Johnson (Thomas) Swansea, SC; youngest daughter, Jennifer F. Peterson (Stephen) of Gainesville, GA; grandson, T. Westley Johnson and paramour Jessica Martin of Swansea, SC; granddaughter, Kendra Elise Peterson, age 14; grandson, Brandon Armondo Peterson, age 11; and great granddaughter, Caroline Grace Johnson, age 2; sister in law, Jean Izzo, NY; and nephews, Anthony Izzo, Joseph Izzo and James Izzo, their spouse also of NY; 4 great nieces and 4 great nephews; 4 great-great nieces; and 2 great-great nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, 200 State Street, West Columbia. The family will receive friends from 9 10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 12 Noon at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to

200 State Street

West Columbia , SC 29169

