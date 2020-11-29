Kenneth P. Koerner
May 26, 1935 - November 26, 2020
Hopkins, South Carolina - Kenneth P. Koerner, 85, of Hopkins, SC, took his heavenly flight with the angels to the arms of Jesus on November 26, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1935 in Mt. Pocono, PA to Archie and Helen (Smith) Koerner.
Kenneth was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and primitive camping with his family. He also served for many years as a BSA Leader with his sons and grandson. Kenneth began his military service in the New York National Guard and later joined the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, NC, which is how he met his wife, Marie. After discharge from the Army, he joined the US Airforce at Myrtle Beach AFB. After 23 years of service at multiple Duty Stations around the world, he retired from the Air Force at Langley AFB, VA. After retirement, he was a public school bus driver and through out his life, he served as a Clerk, Sunday School Teacher, and Elder at several churches. He was a faithful and supporting member of the East Columbia PH Church. He volunteered in many areas of the community, the Harvest Hope Food Bank, as well as the VA Hospital. He also enjoyed playing Santa for many occasions over the years.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lila Marie; his daughter, Keren; his son, Michael; brother, Emmett; sisters, Charlotte and Marti; several grand children and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Jr.; daughter, Vicky; his parents; sisters, Amanda, Betty, Phyllis, Jeanette, Georgieanne; and brothers, Charles and Bruce.
The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd., on December 1, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm. There will be a private Military Service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00am with Rev. Hugh Ward officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Columbia PH Church, SPCA, or DAV
(Disable American Veterans).
2 Timothy 4:7
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved his appearing.