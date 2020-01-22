Kenneth M. Case ELGIN Kenneth M. Case died Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born August 16, 1939 in Basin Wyoming to the late C.H (Dude) Case and Beulah A. Crosier Case. After graduation from Greybull High School in Greybull Wyoming, he joined the USAF and was a member of several USAF Bands from 1959-1961. After his discharge from the A.F he attended Bellevue and Mills School of Nursing in New York City, after which he worked for several years at Bellevue Hospital. In 1967 he moved to Charleston, SC, to attend the MUSC school of anesthesia for nurses from which he graduated in 1969. His anesthesia career spanned the next three plus decades retiring in 1999 after having coronary bypass surgery. He was an avid traveler, having traveled over all of the US, most of Europe, Thailand, Greece, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, as well as multiple cruises to the Caribbean. He was a wildlife advocate, and a devoted pet lover. He was predeceased by both of his parents and leaves behind his best friends and companions, William Wilkins, Dan Long, Glenda Ross and John Wilkins. The funeral service for Mr. Case will be held 11 o'clock, Friday, January 24th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Entombment will follow in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 10 o'clock. In Lieu of flowers, Ken request a donation in his name to Pet's Inc., 300 Orchard Dr, West Columbia, SC 29170. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 22, 2020