Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Metze. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Metze EDGEFIELD - Kenneth Metze, 86, husband of June Aull Metze of Gray St., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Monday, June 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Edgefield United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Ridge Crest Memorial Park, 327 Summerland Ave., Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006. Mr. Metze was born in Irmo, SC and was the son of the late James Andrew and Alice Mildred Lindler Metze. He retired as a Personnel Director for Star Fibers with 25 years, and then retired from Pendarvis Chevrolet, a graduate of Newberry College, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Jennifer Metze (Wendell) Stidham; one son, Mark Kenneth (Kathryn) Metze.; one sister, Mary Alice Winston; 5 grandchildren, Chrissy Morin, Kelly Kennedy, Amy Stidham, and Amanda and Andrew Metze; and three great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Edgefield United Methodist Church, PO Box 25, Edgefield, SC 29824 or Wardlaw Academy 1296 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please sign the online register book at

Kenneth Metze EDGEFIELD - Kenneth Metze, 86, husband of June Aull Metze of Gray St., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Monday, June 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Edgefield United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Ridge Crest Memorial Park, 327 Summerland Ave., Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006. Mr. Metze was born in Irmo, SC and was the son of the late James Andrew and Alice Mildred Lindler Metze. He retired as a Personnel Director for Star Fibers with 25 years, and then retired from Pendarvis Chevrolet, a graduate of Newberry College, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Jennifer Metze (Wendell) Stidham; one son, Mark Kenneth (Kathryn) Metze.; one sister, Mary Alice Winston; 5 grandchildren, Chrissy Morin, Kelly Kennedy, Amy Stidham, and Amanda and Andrew Metze; and three great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Edgefield United Methodist Church, PO Box 25, Edgefield, SC 29824 or Wardlaw Academy 1296 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com Published in The State on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close