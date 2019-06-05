Kenneth Metze

Obituary
Kenneth Metze EDGEFIELD - Kenneth Metze, 86, husband of June Aull Metze of Gray St., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Monday, June 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Edgefield United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Ridge Crest Memorial Park, 327 Summerland Ave., Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006. Mr. Metze was born in Irmo, SC and was the son of the late James Andrew and Alice Mildred Lindler Metze. He retired as a Personnel Director for Star Fibers with 25 years, and then retired from Pendarvis Chevrolet, a graduate of Newberry College, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Jennifer Metze (Wendell) Stidham; one son, Mark Kenneth (Kathryn) Metze.; one sister, Mary Alice Winston; 5 grandchildren, Chrissy Morin, Kelly Kennedy, Amy Stidham, and Amanda and Andrew Metze; and three great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Edgefield United Methodist Church, PO Box 25, Edgefield, SC 29824 or Wardlaw Academy 1296 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The State on June 5, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Korean War
