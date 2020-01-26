Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Murphy. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Franklin Murphy WEST COLUMBIA - Kenneth Franklin Murphy, of West Columbia,SC; passed away from injuries sustained from a fall on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born September 15, 1934 in Liberty, SC, he was a son of the late Fitzugh Lee Murphy and Beryl (Couch) Murphy. Ken served three years in the U.S. Navy as a radioman during the Korean War, and was a Disabled Veteran. He ultimately retired from Southeastern Freight Lines as a Truck Dispatcher in 2000 after a long career in the transportation Industry. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, served as president for the West Point Parents Club Of SC in 1984, and was an avid Carolina Gamecock football fan. He will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Murphy, Margaret (Murphy) Riddle, and Lee Murphy. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Judy Murphy (originally from Chester, SC); son, Ken Murphy, II (and Suzy Johnston); granddaughter, Sarah Murphy; his beloved dog, Ginger; sister-in-law, Francis Murphy of Spartanburg, SC; and several nieces and nephews in the Pickens County Area. A memorial service will be led by a close friend, the Reverend Mr. Charles Walsh from Our Lady of Hope Church located in Manning, SC on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00PM in the chapel of Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service, 914 Meeting St. West Columbia, SC 29169. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to ,

