Kenneth "Kent" Oscar Mims
May 11, 1948 - October 18, 2020
Sumter, South Carolina - Sumter, SC…Kenneth "Kent" Oscar Mims, Jr., age 72, beloved husband of fifty years to Brenda Prescott Mims, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Prisma Health Tuomey.
Born on May 11, 1948 in Sumter, he was the son of the late Kenneth Oscar Mims Sr. and Evelyn Campbell Mims. Mr. Mims was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sumter, where he served as an elder and deacon. He was the former co-owner of Cities Supply Company, was currently employed with the City of Sumter and was the Vice President of Nu-Idea School Supply. In addition, he previously served on the Sumter Planning Commission. Mr. Mims enjoyed meaningful fellowship with his golf group and loved traveling and cruising with his wife Brenda. He was an avid gamecock fan and had been a member of the Gamecock Club for many years. Mr. Mims will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife Brenda of Sumter, he is survived by; one son, Kenneth Wilson Mims and his wife Mary Beth of Sumter; two daughters, Natalie Mims Coker and her husband Cary of Sumter and Ashley Mims Dumont and her husband Guillaume of Columbia; eleven grandchildren, Gracyn, Anna Kate, Ellis and Riley Coker; Logan, Wilson, and Mary Evans Mims; and Tolson, Mary Mims, McCabe and Beau Dumont; one brother, Stephen Campbell Mims Sr. and his wife Jean of Sumter; a sister-in-law, Sandy Mims of Chapin, SC.; aunt and uncle, Ann and Harold Folk and their daughter, Carol Foster of Newberry, SC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Connor Mims, Sr.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Nick Cheek officiating and Gifford Shaw delivering the eulogy.
Pallbearers will be David Brown, Pete Flanagan, Danny Ford, Chal Glenn, Cam Harvin, Dan Lyles, Mike Nimmich, Charles Stafford and Les Thompson.
An outdoor visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the home of Natalie and Cary Coker.
The family request that those in attendance of the services please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
The graveside service will be live streamed and be viewed by clicking on the obituary page for Mr. Mims at www.bullockfuneralhome.com
.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 9 West Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC 29150.
You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com
and sign the family's guest book.
The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.