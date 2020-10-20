1/1
Kenneth Oscar "Kent" Mims
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Kent" Oscar Mims
May 11, 1948 - October 18, 2020
Sumter, South Carolina - Sumter, SC…Kenneth "Kent" Oscar Mims, Jr., age 72, beloved husband of fifty years to Brenda Prescott Mims, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Prisma Health Tuomey.
Born on May 11, 1948 in Sumter, he was the son of the late Kenneth Oscar Mims Sr. and Evelyn Campbell Mims. Mr. Mims was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sumter, where he served as an elder and deacon. He was the former co-owner of Cities Supply Company, was currently employed with the City of Sumter and was the Vice President of Nu-Idea School Supply. In addition, he previously served on the Sumter Planning Commission. Mr. Mims enjoyed meaningful fellowship with his golf group and loved traveling and cruising with his wife Brenda. He was an avid gamecock fan and had been a member of the Gamecock Club for many years. Mr. Mims will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife Brenda of Sumter, he is survived by; one son, Kenneth Wilson Mims and his wife Mary Beth of Sumter; two daughters, Natalie Mims Coker and her husband Cary of Sumter and Ashley Mims Dumont and her husband Guillaume of Columbia; eleven grandchildren, Gracyn, Anna Kate, Ellis and Riley Coker; Logan, Wilson, and Mary Evans Mims; and Tolson, Mary Mims, McCabe and Beau Dumont; one brother, Stephen Campbell Mims Sr. and his wife Jean of Sumter; a sister-in-law, Sandy Mims of Chapin, SC.; aunt and uncle, Ann and Harold Folk and their daughter, Carol Foster of Newberry, SC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Connor Mims, Sr.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Nick Cheek officiating and Gifford Shaw delivering the eulogy.
Pallbearers will be David Brown, Pete Flanagan, Danny Ford, Chal Glenn, Cam Harvin, Dan Lyles, Mike Nimmich, Charles Stafford and Les Thompson.
An outdoor visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the home of Natalie and Cary Coker.
The family request that those in attendance of the services please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
The graveside service will be live streamed and be viewed by clicking on the obituary page for Mr. Mims at www.bullockfuneralhome.com .
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 9 West Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC 29150.
You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book.
The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
the home of Natalie and Cary Coker
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bullock Funeral Home
1190 Wilson Hall Road
Sumter, SC 29150
803-469-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved