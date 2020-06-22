Kenneth Squirewell
Kenneth Squirewell RIDGEWAY - Mr. Kenneth Squirewell of 353 Syrup Mill Rd. Ridgeway SC 29130 passed away on Jun.19, 2020. He is survived by his mother: Rosetta Squirewell Ridgeway SC, daughter: Sabrina Belton Winnsboro SC, three brothers: Rufus Ford Cary NC, Melvin Washington Columbia SC, Ronathan Squirewell Ridgeway, sister: Sylvia Squirewell Ridgeway SC and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Tues. Jun. 23, 2020 @ Community Cemetery. Visitation will be Mon. Jun. 22, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.

Published in The State on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Community Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
324 S Vanderhorst St
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-4313
