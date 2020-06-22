Kenneth Squirewell RIDGEWAY - Mr. Kenneth Squirewell of 353 Syrup Mill Rd. Ridgeway SC 29130 passed away on Jun.19, 2020. He is survived by his mother: Rosetta Squirewell Ridgeway SC, daughter: Sabrina Belton Winnsboro SC, three brothers: Rufus Ford Cary NC, Melvin Washington Columbia SC, Ronathan Squirewell Ridgeway, sister: Sylvia Squirewell Ridgeway SC and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Tues. Jun. 23, 2020 @ Community Cemetery. Visitation will be Mon. Jun. 22, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.
Published in The State on Jun. 22, 2020.