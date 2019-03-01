Kenneth Taylor COLUMBIA - Kenneth Taylor entered this life on August 16, 1991 to Michelle Abrams Taylor and the late Christopher Taylor. He departed this life on February 26, 2019 at his home in Columbia, SC. The homegoing service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 2:00pm at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC. Visitation will be held today, starting at 2pm with family visitation from 6pm until 7pm. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2019