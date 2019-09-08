Kenneth Edward Williams COLUMBIA - Kenneth Edward Williams passed away on September 5, 2019 at the age of 80. He attended Dreher High School, Midlands Technical College and served in the Army and Navy. Kenny was known for his sense of humor, contagious laughter and he loved to play tricks on family and friends. Kenny is survived by a brother, Sonny Williams (wife Shirley) of Lake Spivey, GA; sisters, Kathy W Peeler of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Mary W Hall of Wedowee, AL; grandson, Geoffrey Williams of Columbia, SC; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Evelyn Williams; sons, Eddie and Troy Williams; sister, Frances W Peake. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date that will be shared on his Facebook page and at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 8, 2019