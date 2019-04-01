Kenneth Warren Zeigler GASTON A Memorial Service for Kenneth Zeigler, 59, will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. Mr. Zeigler passed away March 21, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Willie and Ruth Rast Zeigler. He loved worshipping his Lord and Savior at church. He would spend his nights writing scriptures from the bible in his journal. He will be remembered most for his laughter and kindness. Mr. Zeigler is survived by his brothers, Glenn Zeigler (Karen), Gene Zeigler (Janet), Bobby Zeigler (Hope), Bruce Zeigler and many nieces and nephews. He was loved and cared for by the beloved Epperson family. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Zeigler.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 1, 2019