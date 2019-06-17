Kenny Ray Robinson IRMO - Funeral services for Mr. Kenny Ray Robinson will be held 10:00 a.m. (viewing at 9:00 a.m.) Tuesday at Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2336 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia, burial with military honors at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Robinson will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his wife, Zina B. Robinson; daughters, Regina A. Lee and Sequitta L. Robinson; sons, Jason Adderly, Kenny Robinson, and Chico Brunson; sisters; brothers; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Robinson can be made at www.myersmortuary.sc.com.
Published in The State on June 17, 2019