Kermit Gilespie "Gil" White, Jr., FLORENCE - Kermit Gilespie "Gil" White, Jr., passed away at age 70 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Gil is survived by three daughters, Laine White Orcutt (Ken) of Greenwood, Sara Anne White McCallum (Clifton) and Elizabeth Renee O'Kelley White, both of Charleston, SC; granddaughter, Adeline Clen Orcutt of Greenwood, SC; brother, Michael W. White (Brenda) of Florence and sister, Susan Rebecca Coleman (Patrick) of Indianapolis, IN. Gil was born in Columbia, SC, on July 21, 1948. He was a graduate of and a die-hard fan of the University of South Carolina. Gil was an army veteran and the sole owner and operator of G. White Digital Studios, LLC. The memorial service for Gil will be held in July. Please contact [email protected] for further details. Memorials can be made in his honor to the , 950 48th Avenue North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577 Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published in The State on May 27, 2019