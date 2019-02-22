Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Brown. View Sign

Kevin Brown WEST COLUMBIA - Kevin Brown, 53, of West Columbia, passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife, surrounded by his children, after a brief but hard fought battle with Cancer, on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born and raised in West Columbia, Kevin was the son to the late Cecil and Pansy Brown. A 1983 graduate of Airport High School, Kevin was the owner of ARS Towing in West Columbia. He lived a life of service, always helping others, often times in the middle of the night, under conditions that most would shy away from. Kevin will best be remembered for the life he lived, large and out loud. He fully embraced each day, all the way to the end, believing that going BIG or going home was the only way to be. Kevin shared a passion for Harley Davidson's with his wife, was a dedicated Husband, Father, and Poppy. Kevin whole heartedly embraced his role as Poppy. You could often find Kevin negotiating business deals or on the floor with his granddaughters playing baby dolls and dress-up or teaching his grandsons life lessons about being young men. Kevin was one of the strongest, most loving, and giving men you would ever meet. He was never afraid of living life, or loving hard. Kevin's larger than life personality drew people to him, and his heart of gold is what kept them by his side. We will forever be #POPPYSTRONG! Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lewis and Wayne Brown. Kevin is survived by his wife Jimi, children Chris Brown (Christina), Brittany Spires (Dustin), MacKenzie Helms (Taylor) and Harley Rabon (Preston), grandchildren Michael, Kaylee, Carleigh, McKenzie, Tayeson, Ava, Brynlee (Bink), Bryson, Teegan, Azlen, Kashtyn; and sisters Peggy Hane and Barbara Castles. Visitation will be held at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel on Sunday, February 23, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. with a celebration of life following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens, West Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or St. Jude's Children Hospital where Kevin was a lifelong sponsor.

