Kevin Carroll Jones LEESVILLE - A service to honor the life of Kevin C. Jones, 46, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Union Lutheran Church, 4077 Hwy. 378, Leesville, SC. Kevin was born July 4, 1972 in Columbia, SC and left this earthly life on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Kevin is survived by his daughter, Emma Jones and her mother, Sherryl Weil, his parents, Ellen and Clint Attaway and Augustus C. Jones, Jr. (Wilma Storey) all of Lexington; brother, Brian (Kendra) Jones of Lexington; sisters, Melissa Giancola of Corvallis, Oregon, Shannon Attaway of Columbia and Kristin (Josh) Rogers of Saluda; nieces and nephews, Elora and Julian Giancola, Logan Jones, Cayden and Jacob Rogers; good friend and "brother" Guerry (Diane) Wells. Kevin was predeceased in death by his beloved grandfather, Edward D. Brunson, Sr.; grandfathers, Augustus C. Jones, Sr., and Clyde Attaway; grandmothers, Iona Luther and Vennie Attaway. Kevin was employed by Fluid Power Specialists. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the first responders who worked so hard to try to save Kevin. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on May 25, 2019