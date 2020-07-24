Kevin Blair Gates, Sr. ELGIN Graveside service for Kevin Blair Gates, Sr., 59, will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in Gates Cemetery, Lugoff. A public viewing will be held on Friday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Mr. Gates passed away at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late James T. and Geraldine Jones Vinson. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, NASCAR and drag racing. Surviving are his children, Marsha Crownover, Crystal Lawson, Jamie Gates, Kevin Gates Jr., Michael Paul Gates, Teresa Gates, Janette Gates, Keimary Gates, Joshua Gates and Jorvice Gates; sisters, Robin Lee Walker and Karen Gunner; brothers, Jimmy Vinson, David Rhett Vinson and Tom Thumb Vinson; and 11 grandchildren. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
