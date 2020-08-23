Or Copy this URL to Share

Kevin J. Bannister GASTON - Deacon Kevin J Bannister of Gaston, SC died on August 15, 2020. A Public viewing will be held on Sunday August 23, 2020 from 2 to 6pm at Living Waters Christian Center located at 3728 Highway 321 in West Columbia. A Homegoing celebration will be held at 1pm on Monday August 24, 2020 at the Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center located at 5326 Ridgeway St. Columbia, SC. Pressley's Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.



