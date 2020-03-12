Kevin Kenneth Paschall COLUMBIA - Service for Kevin Kenneth Paschall, 62, will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March, 12, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. The family will receive friends and family from 5:00 until 6:45 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family will also greet friends from 11:00 until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Little and Sons Funeral Home, Beach Grove, IN, with service to follow at 1 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery. Kevin passed on Sunday, March 8, 2020 after losing a battle with cancer. Kevin was born on March 14, 1957, in Brownsburg Indiana. He was a son of of Kenneth Paschall and the late Eileen Ely Paschall. He was a graduate of Brownsburg High School and a 1979 graduate of Ball State University. Kevin and Tracie Schilling were married in 1981. An insurance adjuster with Nationwide, Kevin and his wife relocated to Columbia in 1990. Following retirement from Nationwide, he continued his career with FCCI. A devoted husband and father, Kevin loved coaching his children in sports, traveling, and days on the lake. He and his family were active members of East Lake Community Church. Surviving in addition to his father, Kenneth and wife, Tracie are his sons, Aaron, Nicholas; daughter, Samantha; brothers, Steven Paschall and Thomas Paschall. Donations may be made to Providence Home, (http://www.providencehomecolumbia.org/donate.html) Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Mar. 12, 2020