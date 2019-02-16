Kevin McCollough HOPKINS - Funeral services for Kevin McCollough will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church. Mr. McCollough will be placed in the church one hour prior to service on Sunday. Interment will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Tessey McCollough; sons, Kevin Jayvon McCollough and Tyree Jamarcus McCollough; daughter, Kayla Tellissa McCollough; granddaughter, Londyn Autumn Rose McCollough; his loving mother, Della Jackson McCollough; siblings, Eric Allan (Chantel) McCollough and Dorinda (Apostle Patrick) Chambers; father-in- law, Jesse Sumter; mother-in-law, Barbara (Charles) Goodwin; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2019