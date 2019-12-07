Kevin Staley

Kevin Staley COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Kevin Gerome Staley will be held Sunday at 11:00 a.m. at the Ephesus Seventh Day Adventist Church, with burial on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his companion, Courtney Johnson Staley; daughters, Dora Coleman, Dr. Loutrina Staley, and Bianca Jones; brothers, Marvin Staley and Earvin Staley; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other loving relatives, and friends.
Published in The State on Dec. 7, 2019
