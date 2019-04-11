Kevin George Walker COLUMBIA - Kevin George Walker, 61 of Columbia, died on Wednesday April 3rd, 2019. He is survived by his mother Nelva Walker and brother Brian Walker, both also from Columbia, and sister in law Julie Clare of Eastover. He is preceded in death by his father Jerrell Walker and brother Allen Walker. A service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2pm at Woodfield Park Baptist Church in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midlands Recovery Center at www.midlandsrecoverycenter.org or by mail to MRC, P.O. Box 7703, Columbia SC 29202.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Walker.
Published in The State on Apr. 11, 2019