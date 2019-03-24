Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Welch. View Sign

Kevin Brooks Welch CHARLOTTE, NC - Kevin Brooks Welch, 55 -- beloved brother, friend, Charlotte businessman, and eternal "Uncle Buck" to nieces, nephews and extended family -- passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19. He was born March 2, 1964, in Pensacola, Florida, to the late Rev. Thomas and Audrey (Blevins) Welch. The youngest of three boys, he was also the most easygoing -- the family diplomat, arbitrator and peacemaker. Likewise, growing up in a home where moves were not uncommon, he never had trouble adapting to a new environment or making friends, assets that served him well as an adult. He grew up in several cities in Florida and in Mullins, SC, attended Charleston Southern University and Francis Marion University, and ultimately found his career in the insurance field. Through the 1980s and 1990s, he worked hard to learn the business from the ground up. After serving three years as Assistant Vice President at The Investment Life and Trust Company, Mullins, he spent a decade at Continental American Insurance Company in Columbia, where he became Executive Vice President. By 2001, he purchased an interest in The RJC Group, LLC, in Charlotte, where he remained President until his death. Under the leadership of Kevin and business partner John Dail, the company grew and prospered. Kevin enjoyed his success and made sure others did, too; he was generous with his family and friends, and faithfully supported a variety of Christian missions. He served for many years in leadership positions with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, both as Chairman of the Board of the FCA Midlands Organization and vice-chair of the FCA state board. He was a member of the Boards of Visitors of three colleges, Charleston Southern University (Executive Council), North Greenville (S.C.) University, and Southeastern Seminary in Wake Forest, NC, and a member of the President's Society of Bob Jones University. He also supported church-planting operations around the country. He loved crosswords, reading thrillers by John Le Carre and John Grisham, boating, fishing and especially golfing; he was a member of The Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, SC, and for 20 years never missed a Master's Tournament. Equally important to him was the annual family retreat to Roan Mountain, Tennessee, where he relished his role as the chief cook and organizer of steak night. He was also exceptionally detail-oriented, whether it came to dealing with daily business or the terrible cancer diagnosis he received at the age of 49. Despite that setback, he rallied, fighting to keep the disease at bay but also refusing to let it destroy his spirit or to give in to self-pity. He approached the end the way he managed his life, with faith, careful planning, and integrity. He is survived by two brothers: Thomas B. (Robin) Welch and Rodney (Diane) Welch; nieces Rachel (Chester) Dyrud, Caroline Welch, and Katie (Travis) Welch, nephew Robert (Laura) Welch and great nieces Lilly and Ava; aunts Mildred Rash, Joyce Campbell and Joan Campbell, many cousins, and lifelong friends Neal (Debra) Getsinger and Alan (Cynthia) Garner, both of the Charleston area, Joey (Beverly) Grainger of Florence SC and Steven (Debbie) Grainger of Kannapolis, NC. An evening visitation ceremony will be held at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext. from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, March 26. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 27th, at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Boyce Chapel, Columbia, with the Rev. Wendell Estep (Pastor Emeritus) officiating. Graveside services will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elwood Avenue, Columbia, SC, at 1 p.m. Officiating pallbearers are D. Neal Getsinger, John A. Garner, Robert H. Welch, John A. Dail. Christopher G. Isgett, Joey Grainger and Patrick Urbanski. Honorary pallbearers are Richard C. Canovai, Stan Hilliard, David Welch, and Steven Grainger. The Welch family extends their deepest gratitude to Kevin's wonderful medical team, led by doctors Gary Frenette, Dionisios (Dennis) Vrochides, Seungjean Chai, and Michael Dobson, whose unyielding dedication, professionalism and personal friendship both enhanced and extended the life of our dear brother. Memories and condolences may be shared at

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

(803) 754-6290 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

