Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 Service 4:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223

Kevin William Webb Green COLUMBIA - Kevin William Webb Green, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Kevin was born June 3, 1956, in Columbia, SC. He was the son of Henry William DesChamps Green and Lucile Webb Green. At an early age Kevin became fascinated with anything musical, from his father's larger than life stereo system, to simply banging on pots and pans with his mother's wooden soup spoon. At age 10, he got his first musical instrument, a small snare drum. The two were made for each other, a full drum set followed and that was the instrument which sealed his legacy. After graduating from Spring Valley High School in 1975, it was onto the University of South Carolina to earn a Bachelors Degree in Media Arts. While working his way through college, he performed at several venues around Columbia garnering an invaluable experience as a phenomenal drummer and avant-garde musician. After graduating from college, he was hired by ETV of South Carolina as a media arts specialist and programmer. During this time period he continued his love of performing and composing. In 1986, Kevin's love of film merged with his love of music and he took it upon himself to compose a sound track for the silent film classic "Metropolis". He entered his composition into the Houston International Film Festival in 1987 and won the Gold Award for his innovative and experimental sound track. That same year he was hired by the University of South Carolina to work in the media arts department. After 31 years, he retired as a Senior Classroom Specialist in the Division of Information Technology at the University. Kevin's many friends and family loved him dearly. One of his dear friends summed up Kevin's impact on all he met by saying "He will be remembered and missed by us and others for his decent heart, encyclopedic knowledge of film and music, and nearly unbearable sense of humor. He deserved much more than he got in life, but found interest, joy, and happiness in much. My life is richer for having known him and I wish his soul lasting peace." Survivors include his sister, Suzanne G. West; brother-in-law, Rodgers H. West, Jr.; two nephews, Bradford D. West and Scott A. West; cousins, Steve M. Flowers, Laura W. Dennison; multiple extended family members, whom he loved; and special friends, Victoria Rapee, Rick and Jennifer Sutton, and Hope Mosher. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held from 3 until 5 o'clock, Saturday, June 29th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. A time of remembrance will be held during the visitation at 4 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harvest Hope Food Bank Bldg 4, 1775 12th St, Cayce, SC 29033; or to the Medical University of South Carolina, 1600 Midtown Ave, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Memories and condolences may be shared at

