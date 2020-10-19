Woody was one of my best friends as he was one of so many people’s best friends. He would do anything for anyone and never wanted anything in return. He always said above all friends mean more. I loved him so much and will always love him. I learned so much from him including how pickapeppa sauce makes everything better. Rest In Peace friend. I’ll see you on the other side. Sending love to all those who loved him.

Emily Rawl

Friend