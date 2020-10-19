1/1
Kevin Woodward
1953 - 2020
Kevin Layton Woodward
December 8, 1953 - October 17, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A memorial service for Kevin Layton "Woody" Woodward, 66, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends briefly following the service.
Mr. Woodward died Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born in Aiken, SC, he was a son of the late William Jennings Woodward, Jr. and Lida Mae Willis Woodward. He was a graduate of Aiken High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He was an excellent chef who worked in the food service industry. Woody loved golf, concerts, and music from the Allman Brothers, Blues and Jazz.
Surviving are his sister, Karen Fann (Chuck) of Germantown, TN; niece, Lauren Rickman of Memphis, TN; two stepsisters, Sherrie Johnson and Denise Edgar; step-nieces and step-nephews, Matthew Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Elizabeth Edington, Jodie Atkins, Eric Edgar, and Amanda Edgar; and many great friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepbrother, Anthony Floyd, Jr.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Memories & Condolences

October 18, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Elizabeth Walker
October 18, 2020
Woody was one of my best friends as he was one of so many people’s best friends. He would do anything for anyone and never wanted anything in return. He always said above all friends mean more. I loved him so much and will always love him. I learned so much from him including how pickapeppa sauce makes everything better. Rest In Peace friend. I’ll see you on the other side. Sending love to all those who loved him.
Emily Rawl
Friend
October 18, 2020
Woody is an amazing soul, no matter what plane he is currently residing. He taught me a lot about selflessness, he was always there-in the yard next door—when I needed him to talk, for a hug, a shot of fireball, it didn’t matter—he was there. I will miss him immensely. He was always leaving the boys and I treats, presents, tomatoes...he never stopped giving or caring.❤❤
Kristin
Friend
