Kevin Layton Woodward
December 8, 1953 - October 17, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A memorial service for Kevin Layton "Woody" Woodward, 66, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends briefly following the service.
Mr. Woodward died Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born in Aiken, SC, he was a son of the late William Jennings Woodward, Jr. and Lida Mae Willis Woodward. He was a graduate of Aiken High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He was an excellent chef who worked in the food service industry. Woody loved golf, concerts, and music from the Allman Brothers, Blues and Jazz.
Surviving are his sister, Karen Fann (Chuck) of Germantown, TN; niece, Lauren Rickman of Memphis, TN; two stepsisters, Sherrie Johnson and Denise Edgar; step-nieces and step-nephews, Matthew Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Elizabeth Edington, Jodie Atkins, Eric Edgar, and Amanda Edgar; and many great friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepbrother, Anthony Floyd, Jr.
