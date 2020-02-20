Kiaser Earvin COLUMBIA - Mr. Kiaser Earvin formerly of 706 Johnson Ave, departed his earthly life on Thursday, February 14, 2020 at the Heartland of Columbia. He was born November 30, 1937 in Fort Motte, SC. He was the son of the late Willie and Sylvia Green Earvin. Kiaser was educated in the public schools of Richland County, SC. He served honorably in the United States Army. Kiaser was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Estelle W. Earvin. He was a long-time member of Greater St. Luke Baptist Church. He drove taxi cabs for over 50 years. Mr. Kiaser Earvin leaves to cherish his precious memories, one daughter-in-law, Dorothy Earvin; one sister-in-law, Carol Ervin; and a host of special nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and caring friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Kiaser Earvin will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens, 1101 Buckner Road, Columbia. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2020